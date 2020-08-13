Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s never too early to get geared up for the Indianapolis 500.

The best IndyCar drivers in the world will spend the next two weeks preparing for the 2020 Indy 500, which is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. If you love watching open-wheel practice and qualifying sessions, then you have a lot to look forward to ahead of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

https://t.co/h0eql9TdbH : For those who need a quick reference, here's the full 500 practice, qualifying, and race broadcast schedule. https://t.co/lPgECoT7jW pic.twitter.com/kEClLlgwtk — Indy 500 Blog (@Indy500Blog) August 11, 2020

If you’re a die-hard motorsports fan, it doesn’t get any better than this.

Here’s the full schedule for Indy 500 practice and qualifying, along with TV and live stream info (all times eastern):

Practice 1 (Wednesday, Aug. 12): 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — NBC Sports Gold

Practice 2 (Thursday, Aug. 13): 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — NBC Sports Gold

Practice 3 (Friday, Aug. 14): 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — NBC Sports Gold

Practice 4 (Saturday, Aug. 15): 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. — NBC Sports Gold

Qualifying 1 (Saturday, Aug. 15): 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. — NBC Sports Gold / NBC coverage 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Practice 5 (Sunday, Aug. 16): 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — NBC Sports Gold

Pole, Last Row Qualifying (Sunday, Aug. 16): 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. — NBC Sports Gold / NBC

Practice 6 (Sunday, Aug. 16): 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. — NBC Sports Gold / NBCSN

Practice 7: (Friday, Aug. 21): 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. NBC Sports Gold / NBCSN

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images