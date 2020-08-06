Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The players who got to tee off Thursday morning in the PGA Championship might be the lucky ones.

The first round of the season’s first major began under cloudy skies and more importantly, with no wind at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The result? No shortage of red numbers. That very well could change in the afternoon flight.

The wind is expected to pick up for the later groupings, which could make things very interesting. Among the big-name players set to go out Thursday afternoon are Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson and Jon Rahm.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the PGA Championship online.

When: Thursday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images