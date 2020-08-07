Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday was, all in all, a pretty good day for Tiger Woods. Whatever he does Friday could make you a winner.

Woods fired a 2-under 68 in the first round of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. That puts him right in the mix as he gets set to take the course Friday afternoon.

Before Woods tees off, NESN Games is giving you a chance to win. You could win a $25 gift code ’47’s online store by playing the “Tiger Woods Challenge” at games.nesn.com.

Make your picks for six different prop bets for Woods’ Friday round, and you could come away the winner. Here are the props:

Best Round 2 score: Woods, Justin Thomas or Rory McIlroy

Will Woods birdie his first hole again?

Will Woods make the cut?

Round 2 bogeys: Over/under 3.5

Round 2 birdies: over/under 4.5

Round 2 score: over/under 69.5

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images