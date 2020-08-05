Major tournament golf returns to our lives Thursday for the first time in more than a year.
The 2020 PGA Championship kicks off a wild stretch of must-see golf that also includes the PGA Tour playoffs, U.S. Open and the Masters over the span of the next three months, as the sport tries to salvage the marquee events of its schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world’s best players tee off Thursday morning at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. An unsurprisingly star-studded field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, who is looking to win his third straight PGA Championship.
Koepka’s defense begins Thursday morning at 11:11 a.m. ET when he tees off with Shane Lowry and Gary Woodland.
TEE TIMES
Here are a few of the must-see groupings and their Thursday morning tee times.
(All times Eastern)
10:27 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Danny Willett, Tony Finau
11:22 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson
11:33 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods
4:36 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood
4:47 p.m.: Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler
4:58 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia
5:09 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey
TV INFORMATION
ESPN has TV coverage of the event beginning Thursday. East Coast fans are at a bit of a disadvantage, as on-air coverage doesn’t begin until 4 p.m. ET. Of course, with the tournament being in California, coverage will run into the night.
Weekend TV coverage is on CBS.
Thursday: ESPN 4-10 p.m. ET
Friday: ESPN 4-10 p.m. ET
Saturday: ESPN 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET | CBS 4-10 p.m. ET
Sunday: ESPN noon-3 p.m. ET | CBS 3-9 p.m. ET
HOW TO WATCH ONLINE
PGA Tour Live subscribers are out of luck this week. There’s no shortage of online coverage, but that can only be seen on ESPN+, starting Thursday morning at 10 a.m. ET. See the full live stream schedule below.
Thursday: ESPN+ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET
Friday: ESPN+ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET
Saturday: ESPN+ 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET
Sunday: ESPN+ 10 a.m. – noon ET
