Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will meet a bitter rival in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers will open a best-of-seven series Monday night inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble. The Atlantic Division foes met four times over the course of the regular season, with the Sixers claiming all but one of the head-to-head matchups.

Joel Embiid and Co. will have their work cut out for them against the third-seeded Celtics, however. Ben Simmons will be sidelined for the duration of the playoffs after undergoing knee surgery.

Here’s how to watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images