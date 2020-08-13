The NBA is attempting to finish out its 2019-20 season, though plans for the 2020-21 season apparently already are in the works.

With no end to COVID-19 in sight, rumor has it the league is considering utilizing a bubble environment next season. NBA commissioner Adam Silver didn’t deny that in a recent interview, noting the league would try to find the “right balance” timing-wise when assessing next season.

That said, Silver still has hope regarding next season.

“We are deep into the planning stages, but only to the extent that we have dozens of permutations as we look into next season,” Silver said, via Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. “It’s certainly not bubble or bust. Our first and highest priority would be to find a way to have fans in our arenas. We’re continuing to look at all the different testing methods. We are current on vaccine developments and antivirals and other protocols around the possibility of bringing people together in arenas. We’re studying what colleges are doing as they look to bring thousands of students back on campus. We’re going to try to find the right balance between waiting as long as possible, so we have the best possible information at the time we’re making the decision, and recognizing that, at some point, we have to begin to lock in plans. We would like to find a way to play in front of fans, but it’s just too early to know how realistic this is.

“I have to say though, I would not bet against American ingenuity. Just because of how high-profile our experience in Orlando is right now, we are in conversation with dozens of testing companies. We’re studying all kinds of new, relatively inexpensive, rapid tests. The extent those tests are successful and coming to market, that will also open up more possibilities for us in bringing fans into arenas, even prevaccine.”

The NBA playoffs are expected to begin Aug. 17.

