Addition Of Darwinzon Hernandez Adds Some More Variety To Red Sox Pitching Staff

The Boston Red Sox got a welcome addition to the bullpen Friday night.

Young southpaw Darwinzon Hernandez made his season debut in the Sox’s 8-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez had missed the start of the season due to a bout with COVID-19.

Hernandez looked solid for the Sox, tossing two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. And as the season continues on, he figures to be a big part of the pitching staff.

