The Red Sox are looking for their third straight win Saturday.

Boston started off the 2020 coronavirus-shortened Major League Baseball season on a high note by blowing out the Baltimore Orioles. The good times didn’t last as the Red Sox proceeded to drop their next four games.

They seemed to rebound as they took two games from the New York Mets on the road, but they lost another four in a row afterward. Entering Saturday night’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays the Sox are riding another two-game winning streak and are looking to build off of their recent success as they sit just a mere one game out of the playoff picture.

