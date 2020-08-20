Al Horford’s Sister Praises Celtics’ Brad Stevens, Shades 76ers’ Brett Brown

Anna Horford questions the Phildelphia 76ers’ strategy.

The sister of 76ers center Al Horford criticized head coach Brett Brown Wednesday during Philly’s loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series. Anna Horford used Twitter to wonder aloud whether the 76ers would be better off with Celtics head coach Brad Stevens calling the shots.

The Celtics beat the 128-101 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The 76ers actually started the game well and led by six points after the first quarter. However, things soon fell apart, as the Celtics outscored the 76ers by 14 points in the second quarter, 15 in the third and four in the fourth. Horford presumably shared the tweet sometime in those middle frames.

Game 3 will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday night. We expect Brown and Stevens both to be in place at that time.