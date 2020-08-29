Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Withdraw Bid To Purchase New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez grew up New York Mets fans, and after both achieving astronomical success in their respective careers, aspired to purchase the team.

But as it appears, that dream is now over.

The former New York Yankee and his pop star fiancée have withdrawn their bid from contention, Lopez announced on her official Twitter page.

“Alex and I are so disappointed!!” Lopez said on behalf of the couple. “We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up! #NYForever.”

According to a report from David Farber of CNBC, Steve Cohen has emerged as the highest bidder, and will enter exclusive negotiations to acquire the franchise from the Wilpon family.