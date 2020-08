Alex Verdugo is red-hot.

The young Boston Red Sox outfielder now has hit safely in 10 straight games after Boston took down the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-3.

Verdugo finished the afternoon 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks en route to raising his batting average up to .284 on the young season.

For more on the 24-year-old's recent hot streak, check out the video above from "Red Sox Final."