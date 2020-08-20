Alex Verdugo Looks To Stay Red-hot As Red Sox Open Series Vs. Orioles

Alex Verdugo is playing at a different level right now.

The 24-year-old Red Sox outfielder has hit safely in 10 straight games as Boston opens a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Verdugo also has collected at least one extra-base hit in seven straight contests.

Verdugo will look to keep the good times rolling from the lead off spot for Boston on Thursday night at Camden Yards.

For more on his recent performance, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.