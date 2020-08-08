Juventus has reacted to its upset by shocking the world further.

Juventus appointed Andrea Pirlo as head coach Saturday, shortly after firing Maurizio Sarri. The coaching change comes just hours after Lyon eliminated Juventus from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16. Pirlo’s contract as head coach of the first team will expire in 2022.

Pirlo had been coach of Juventus’ under-23 team since July 30 and has secured a promotion to the big job at warp speed. He has no previous managerial or coaching experience.

Nevertheless, Juventus’ aims will be the same with Pirlo at the helm: win the Serie A (Italian league) title for the tenth consecutive season and win the Champions League, European men’s club soccer’s elite competition, for the first time since 1996.

“… the club has decided to entrust him with the technical leadership of the first team, after having already selected him for Juventus Under 23,” the club said in a statement. “Today’s choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead from his debut on the bench, an expert and talented squad to pursue new successes.”

Pirlo spent four years with Juventus during his legendary playing career, helping the club win four Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups between 2011 and 2015. He joined New York City FC in 2015 and spent the last four years of his career with the Major League Soccer club.

