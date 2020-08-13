Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon, but manager Ron Roenicke seems to believe he could miss more time than that.

The Red Sox left fielder was injured during Boston’s 8-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, straining his right rib cage.

Benintendi had X-Rays on Tuesday and Roenicke told reporters there was nothing broken. However, with Benintendi undergoing further tests on Wednesday evening, Roenicke is adjusting his expectations.

“Yeah, so still came back with the same diagnosis, but he did strain it,” Roenicke told reporters on a video conference following Boston’s 9-5 loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

“So, he’s going to be awhile. It will probably be more than that 10 days that we talked about,” Roenicke added.

Alex Verdugo replaced Benintendi in left field Wednesday while Kevin Pillar replaced Verdugo in right. Jackie Bradley Jr. anchored the two in center field. Roenicke noted earlier in the day that J.D. Martinez, Tzu-Wei Lin and Jose Peraza all could find themselves sharing innings in the outfield as well.

The Red Sox will return to the diamond Thursday when they host the Rays for the fourth and final game of the series at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images