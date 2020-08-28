Andrew Benintendi Injury: Ron Roenicke Provides Update On Left Fielder

Don’t expect to see Andrew Benintendi this weekend.

The Red Sox left fielder strained his rib cage Aug. 11 when he tripped running from second to third base in Boston’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list the following day.

Manager Ron Roenicke anticipated Benintendi to be out longer than 10 days. We’re now past the two-week mark and it sounds as though it’s still going to be a bit before he’s back in the lineup.

Prior to Boston’s opening game against the Washington Nationals on Friday, Roenicke provided an update on Benintendi, noting he still has pain when he twists and turns.

“This is slow,” Roenicke said on Zoom. “It’s going to be a while.”

Benintendi has had a tough 2020 season, batting just .103 with an RBI.