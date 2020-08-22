Are Red Sox Now Done Making Trades? Here’s Chaim Bloom’s ‘Short Answer’

The Boston Red Sox moved two of their better trade chips Friday night, sending Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Phillies in exchange for Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

And with over a week still remaining until the trade deadline, what’s next for Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox?

“Short answer is we don’t know,” the Red Sox’s chief baseball officer said Friday over Zoom after completing the deal. “We always want to stay active in conversation, I think really the goal should be to make sure we are fully aware of all the opportunities that might be out there, anything that could be a chance to better our organization help achieve our goals and make sure we’re prepared to do something if we find that opportunity out there. But it’s too early to know exactly what these 10 days will hold.”

The Red Sox have been mentioned in rumors periodically, but the only ones with legitimate traction so far were the Workman and Hembree ones, which, obviously, ended up coming to fruition.