Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Either Arsenal or Chelsea will end its season on a high.

The teams will face off Saturday in London at Wembley Stadium in the 2020 FA Cup Final. The matchup pits an Arsenal team that finished eighth in the Premier League standings against a Chelsea side that finished fourth. Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League standings and only can earn a spot in next season’s UEFA Europa League by winning the FA Cup. Chelsea already has secured a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League via its fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

This will be the third, and final, Arsenal-Chelsea game of the 2019-20 season. Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 on Dec. 29 in the Premier League, and the teams drew 2-2 on Jan. 21 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse game. The teams also met in last season’s UEFA Europa League Final, which Chelsea won 4-1.

Arsenal has a record 13 FA Cup titles, with the most recent coming in 2017. Chelsea has won eight FA Cups, most recently in 2018.

Here’s when and how to watch Arsenal versus Chelsea:

When: Saturday, Aug. 1, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images