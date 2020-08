Let the games begin.

Arsenal and Liverpool will meet Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the 2020 FA Community Shield. The matchup pits the winner of last season’s Premier League title, Liverpool, against an Arsenal team that won the FA Cup in English soccer’s traditional season-opening game.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal versus Liverpool:

When: Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+