Arsenal Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Community Shield Game

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penaltiy kicks after a 1-1 draw Saturday in the FA Community Shield.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s sublime strike in the early stages gave the Gunners a lead they held into the final quarter of the contest.
But Takumi Minamino, on from the bench, bagged his first Reds goal in the 73rd minute to bring his team level and force a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium.
Rhian Brewster was the unfortunate player to miss, sending his spot-kick against the crossbar, and Arsenal netted from each of their five to claim the trophy.
