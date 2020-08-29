Arsenal Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Community Shield Game

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penaltiy kicks after a 1-1 draw Saturday in the FA Community Shield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s sublime strike in the early stages gave the Gunners a lead they held into the final quarter of the contest.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gives Arsenal the lead with a curling strike and hits the Wakanda salute to honor Chadwick Boseman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JBRkHN9rka — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 29, 2020

But Takumi Minamino, on from the bench, bagged his first Reds goal in the 73rd minute to bring his team level and force a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium.

Rhian Brewster was the unfortunate player to miss, sending his spot-kick against the crossbar, and Arsenal netted from each of their five to claim the trophy.

Click here to read more about Arsenal vs. Liverpool.