Avalanche-Stars Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Avalanche need a win Wednesday night if they want to avoid falling into a massive hole against the Stars.

Dallas owns a 2-0 series lead over Colorado, scoring five goals against in each of the first two games of the semifinals series. The Avs, meanwhile, have scored just five goals in the series alone.

Can the Stars extend their series lead to three games? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch Avalanche-Stars:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network