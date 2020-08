The Avalanche have the Coyotes on the ropes.

Colorado holds a 3-1 edge over Arizona in the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The Avalanche earned a dominant 7-1 victory in Game 4, putting them on the precipice of the second round.

They’ll face the Coyotes on Wednesday afternoon for Game 5 inside the NHL’s Edmonton bubble.

Here’s how to watch online:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports