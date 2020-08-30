Avalanche Vs. Stars Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Dallas Stars can put the Colorado Avalanche on the brink of elimination Sunday night.

The Stars and Avalanche will meet for Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series on the first night of a back-to-back. Dallas claimed the first two games of the best-of-seven set before Colorado earned a Game 3 win.

We probably can expect a fair amount of goal scoring in this one. Dallas lit the lamp five times in both of its wins this series, while Colorado put up six this past Wednesday.

Here’s how to watch Avalanche vs. Stars Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live