Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s round-robin games continue Wednesday night with a matchup between two dangerous Western Conference teams, though one may have a bit of an edge on the other.

The Stars and Avalanche will meet in the second round-robin game of their respective schedules. Dallas appears to have a bit of an edge, however, having defeated Colorado four times before the NHL paused the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19.

That said, the Stars enter Wednesday’s game 0-1-0, while the Avs sit at 1-0-0.

Here’s how to watch Avalanche-Stars:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images