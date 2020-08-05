The NHL’s round-robin games continue Wednesday night with a matchup between two dangerous Western Conference teams, though one may have a bit of an edge on the other.
The Stars and Avalanche will meet in the second round-robin game of their respective schedules. Dallas appears to have a bit of an edge, however, having defeated Colorado four times before the NHL paused the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19.
That said, the Stars enter Wednesday’s game 0-1-0, while the Avs sit at 1-0-0.
Here’s how to watch Avalanche-Stars:
When: Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NHL Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images