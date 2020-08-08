Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea has no choice but to scale a mountain for its continental survival.

Bayern Munich will host Chelsea on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. Bayern leads 3-0 thanks to its resounding win over the Blues on Feb. 25 in the first leg.

Bayern is riding a 17-game winning streak, during which it secured the Bundesliga (German League) and DFB-Pokal (German Cup) titles after the 2019-20 season restarted.

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and runner-up in the FA Cup, but the exertions cost manager Frank Lampard the services of Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta due to injury. N’Golo Kante and Willian both might be healthy enough to play but probably won’t, as they only recently have recovered from injury.

Here’s when and how to watch Bayern versus Chelsea:

When: Saturday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images