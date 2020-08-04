Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Whether the New England Patriots will be any good this season remains to be seen.

However, one thing we can say with absolute certainty is that Bill Belichick’s team will feature some of the best hair in the NFL.

The Patriots on Monday updated their website with official headshots for every player on the roster. The only players without updated photos are Julian Edelman and the eight players who have opted out of the 2020 season.

The biggest story was Cam Newton, who himself features an incredible head of hair. But a deeper dive into the headshots gallery reveals multiple players — especially defensive tackle Beau Allen — who brought impressive lettuce to photo day.

Take a look:

Also strong hair/facial hair performances from Dalton Keene, Gunner Olszewski, Chase Winovich and Jeff Thomas. pic.twitter.com/mxglI6hZg9 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 4, 2020

Looking good, guys.

Interested in more fantastic hair content? Tom Brady on Monday celebrated his 43rd birthday by — you guessed it — revealing his personal favorite haircuts.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images