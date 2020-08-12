Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This may surprise you but the Boston Red Sox pitching staff has been better this season than 2019.

The pitching staff arguably has been the most talked about topic revolving around this year’s Boston Red Sox team without the likes of Chris Sale, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez and Rick Porcello coming to the mound each night.

The Red Sox have the same record through 17 games this season as last year (6-11), but the team’s ERA is down almost a full run with 5.93 in 2019 and 5.01 so far this campaign respectably.

Boston even has allowed nine less home runs through 17 games in 2020 with 21 allowed as opposed to 30 in 2019.

For more on the staff, check out the video above from Wednesday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images