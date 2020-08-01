Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At long last, the 2019-20 Portuguese soccer season can end with its expected bang.

Porto will face Benfica on Saturday at Estadio Cidade de Coimbra in the Taca de Portugal final. The Portuguese giants finished in first and second place, respectively, in the Primeira Liga standings, and Porto will look to secure its first double since 2011 by beating Benfica in the 80th Portuguese Cup final.

The teams have met twice this season in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, with Porto winning 2-0 on Aug. 24 and 3-2 on Feb. 8. Benfica hopes luck will be on its side in this third, and final, meeting of the marathon campaign.

Here’s when and how to watch Benfica versus Porto.

When: Saturday, Aug. 1, at 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: RTP Internacional

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial