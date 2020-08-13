Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Berkshire Bank has been doing its part to help the community.

Throughout the 2019-20 NHL season, Berkshire Bank donated $100 for each assist the Boston Bruins had to The Chica Project, Partners for Youth with Disabilities and the Elizabeth Freeman Center.

Berskhire Bank donated a grand total of $38,400 and Senior Vice President, Marketing Director at Berkshire Bank Mark Pedrotti, Senior Vice President, Foundation Director at Berkshire Bank Lori Gazzillo Kiely, Executive Director at the Elizabeth Freeman Center Janis Broderick and Donna LaRocque from the Elizabeth Freeman Center met via Zoom to discuss the program.

Check out all they had to say in the video above!