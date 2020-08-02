Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruce Cassidy is keeping no secrets ahead of his team’s Stanley Cup round-robin opener.

The Boston Bruins head coach in a virtual press conference Sunday morning was more than willing to run down his entire lineup ahead of his team’s first game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The biggest takeaway, of course, was Jaroslav Halak starting in net instead of Tukka Rask. Rask won’t even dress as he’s unfit to participate after missing Saturday’s practice because, in Cassidy’s words, he “wasn’t feeling well.” As a result, Dan Vladar will serve as Halak’s backup vs. Philly.

The other big lineup news is Jack Studnicka will indeed start the game on the second line alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, while both Anders Bjork and Karson Kuhlman will play and flank Charlie Coyle on the third line. Par Lindholm is the odd man out, as he’ll sit, and on the back end, John Moore is a healthy scratch.

Here’s the Bruins’ lineup and the projected Flyers lines for Sunday’s tilt.

BOSTON BRUINS

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Jack Studnicka

Anders Bjork — Charlie Coyle — Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Jeremy Lauzon

Jaroslav Halak

Dan Vladar

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Claude Giroux — Sean Couturier — Jakub Voracek

Scott Laughton — Kevin Hayes — Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk — Derek Grant — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Michael Raffl — Nate Thompson — Tyler Pitlick

Ivan Provorov — Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim — Philippe Myers

Robert Hagg — Justin Braun

Carter Hart

Brian Elliott

