Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins look to bounce back in Game 3 after a 3-2 Game 2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Boston will be without goalie Tuukka Rask for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as he opted out of the NHL bubble Saturday, meaning Jaroslav Halak will get the start between the pipes.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy hinted about making changes at forward. And it appears he did just that with slotting Par Lindholm on the fourth line, moving Sean Kuraly up to the third and benching Nick Ritchie.

Jack Studnicka also will be on the third line.

Anders Bjork will be on the top line with David Pastrnak missing his second consecutive game.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (1-1)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase

Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Jack Studnicka

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

CAROLINA HURRICANES (1-1)

Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter–Vincent Trocheck–Martin Necas

Warren Foegele–Jordan Staal–Justin Williams

Brock McGinn–Morgan Geekie–Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton

Brady Skjei–Joel Edmundson

Jake Gardiner–Sami Vatanen

Petr Mrazek

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images