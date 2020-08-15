The Bruins look to bounce back in Game 3 after a 3-2 Game 2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
Boston will be without goalie Tuukka Rask for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as he opted out of the NHL bubble Saturday, meaning Jaroslav Halak will get the start between the pipes.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy hinted about making changes at forward. And it appears he did just that with slotting Par Lindholm on the fourth line, moving Sean Kuraly up to the third and benching Nick Ritchie.
Jack Studnicka also will be on the third line.
Anders Bjork will be on the top line with David Pastrnak missing his second consecutive game.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (1-1)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase
Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Jack Studnicka
Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
CAROLINA HURRICANES (1-1)
Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter–Vincent Trocheck–Martin Necas
Warren Foegele–Jordan Staal–Justin Williams
Brock McGinn–Morgan Geekie–Jordan Martinook
Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton
Brady Skjei–Joel Edmundson
Jake Gardiner–Sami Vatanen
Petr Mrazek
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images