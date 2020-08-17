Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bruins look to take a pivotal 3-1 series lead in Game 4 agains the Hurricanes on Monday night.

Boston is coming off a statement 3-1 win over Carolina in Game 3 after being without David Pastrnak (unfit to participate) and Tuukka Rask (opted out of playoffs).

Head coach Bruce Cassidy will roll with the same lines as Saturday’s victory, meaning Pastrnak remains out and Anders Bjork stays on Patrice Bergeron’s right side despite committing three penalties in Game 3.

The third line of Sean Kuraly, Charlie Coyle and Jack Studnicka stay together after an incredibly strong game from the trio, including goals from Coyle and Kuraly and Studnicka impressing his linemates.

Jaroslav Halak will be between the pipes. Rod Brind’Amour has yet to name a starting goalie.

BOSTON BRUINS (2-1)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase

Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Jack Studnicka

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

CAROLINA HURRICANES (1-2)

Nino Niederreiter–Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen

Ryan Dzingel–Vincent Trocheck–Martin Necas

Brock McGinn–Jordan Staal–Justin Williams

Warren Foegele–Morgan Geekie–Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton

Brady Skjei–Sami Vatanen

Haydn Fleury–Trevor van Riemsdyk

TBD

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images