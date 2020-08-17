The Bruins look to take a pivotal 3-1 series lead in Game 4 agains the Hurricanes on Monday night.
Boston is coming off a statement 3-1 win over Carolina in Game 3 after being without David Pastrnak (unfit to participate) and Tuukka Rask (opted out of playoffs).
Head coach Bruce Cassidy will roll with the same lines as Saturday’s victory, meaning Pastrnak remains out and Anders Bjork stays on Patrice Bergeron’s right side despite committing three penalties in Game 3.
The third line of Sean Kuraly, Charlie Coyle and Jack Studnicka stay together after an incredibly strong game from the trio, including goals from Coyle and Kuraly and Studnicka impressing his linemates.
Jaroslav Halak will be between the pipes. Rod Brind’Amour has yet to name a starting goalie.
BOSTON BRUINS (2-1)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase
Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Jack Studnicka
Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
CAROLINA HURRICANES (1-2)
Nino Niederreiter–Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen
Ryan Dzingel–Vincent Trocheck–Martin Necas
Brock McGinn–Jordan Staal–Justin Williams
Warren Foegele–Morgan Geekie–Jordan Martinook
Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton
Brady Skjei–Sami Vatanen
Haydn Fleury–Trevor van Riemsdyk
TBD
Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images