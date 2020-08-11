Let the (real) games begin.

The qualifying round and round-robin tournaments are over, and now it’s time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The fourth-seeded Boston Bruins are set to take on the sixth-ranked Carolina Hurricanes, beginning with Game 1 on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Boston’s lineup largely will remain unchanged from its loss Sunday to the Washington Capitals. The first and fourth lines will be as they almost always are, Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci and Ondrej Kase will form the second unit, while Nick Ritchie, Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork will be the third.

Matt Grzelcyk and Jeremy Lauzon will make up the third defensive pairing.

As for the Hurricanes, Dougie Hamilton is expected to take warmups, and head coach Rod Brind’Amour expects the top-pairing blueliner will play. He hasn’t been in a game since mid-January, but was in the Norris Trophy conversation at the time.

Hamilton likely will pair back up with Jaccob Slavin on the top pairing, which will bump Sami Vatanen down (or maybe even out) in the lineup. Brind’Amour wouldn’t confirm who would be a healthy scratch as a result, but Haydn Fleury is one of the more likely candidates.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins, while Carolina’s starter has yet to be formally announced.

BOSTON BRUINS (0-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Tuukka Rask

CAROLINA HURRICANES (0-0)

Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter–Vincent Trocheck–Martin Necas

Warren Foegele–Jordan Staal–Justin Williams

Brock McGinn–Morgan Geekie–Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin–Dougie Hamilton

Brady Skjei–Joel Edmundson

Jake Gardiner–Sami Vatanen

Petr Mrazek

