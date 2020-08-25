Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Game 2 Lines, Pairings

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s apparently the mantra for Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins entering Game 2.

Boston’s lineup will go unchanged against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night in the second game of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series. The Bruins aren’t making any changes after holding on for a 3-2 victory in Game 1.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, isn’t so lucky. Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh will miss the second game after suffering an apparent injury midway through Game 1. Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t name a replacement during his pregame media availability Tuesday morning. Veteran Braydon Coburn, who has 134 career games of playoff experience, might be the most likely choice to replace McDonagh.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Lightning Game 2:

Boston Bruins (1-0)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ondrej Kase

Nick Ritchie — Charlie Coyle — Anders Bjork

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

Tampa Bay Lightning (0-1)

Ondrej Palat — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — Tyler Johnson

Barclay Goodrow — Yanni Gourde — Blake Coleman

Patrick Maroon — Mitchell Stephens — Cedric Paquette

Victor Hedman — Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev — Kevin Shattenkirk

Braydon Coburn — Erik Cernak

Andrei Vasilevskiy