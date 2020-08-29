Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Game 4 Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to avoid going into a 3-1 hole Saturday afternoon.
Boston and the Lightning meet for Game 4 at Scotiabank Arena after it was rescheduled from Friday night.
The B’s are coming off a 7-1 Game 3 walloping that saw Dan Vladar make his NHL debut after Jaroslav Halak gave up four goals through a period and a half.
Halak is expected back between the pipes when the puck drops at noon ET.
As for the lines, Sean Kuraly still is unfit to play and remains day-to-day with an injury. Par Lindholm will slide into his place on the fourth line. Karson Kuhlman will replace Anders Bjork on the third line.
Connor Clifton also returns to the lineup, meaning Jeremy Lauzon and John Moore will sit, as the B’s return to the traditional six defensemen and 12 forwards.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (1-2)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ondrej Kase
Nick Ritchie — Charlie Coyle — Karson Kuhlman
Joakim Nordstrom — Par Lindholm — Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (2-1)
Ondrej Palat — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn — Anthony Cirelli — Tyler Johnson
Barclay Goodrow — Yanni Gourde — Blake Coleman
Pat Maroon — Cedric Paquette
Victor Hedman — Kevin Shattenkirk
Braydon Coburn — Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev — Erik Cernak
Luke Schenn
Andrei Vasilevskiy