Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Game 4 Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to avoid going into a 3-1 hole Saturday afternoon.

Boston and the Lightning meet for Game 4 at Scotiabank Arena after it was rescheduled from Friday night.

The B’s are coming off a 7-1 Game 3 walloping that saw Dan Vladar make his NHL debut after Jaroslav Halak gave up four goals through a period and a half.

Halak is expected back between the pipes when the puck drops at noon ET.

As for the lines, Sean Kuraly still is unfit to play and remains day-to-day with an injury. Par Lindholm will slide into his place on the fourth line. Karson Kuhlman will replace Anders Bjork on the third line.