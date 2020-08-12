Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin Tuesday, and the Blackhawks and Golden Knights are among the first teams to compete.

Vegas defeated Chicago 2-1 in the season series before the NHL paused play in mid-March. This will be the first time the two squads have met since Dec. 10, 2019, when the Golden Knights demolished the Blackhawks 5-1 at T-Mobile Arena.

Now a first-seeded Vegas team has the chance to put the eighth-seeded Blackhawks away for good, starting with Game 1 of their best-of-seven series Tuesday night.

Here’s how to watch Blackhawks-Golden Knights:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images