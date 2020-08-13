Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Vegas Golden Knights looked how a best team in the conference should Tuesday, and now they’ll look to do it again Thursday.

Top-seeded Vegas is set to take on the eighth-seeded Chicago Blackhawks in the Edmonton hub in Game 2 of the first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The Golden Knights won Game 1, 4-1.

Here’s how to watch Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game 2 online:

When: Thursday, August 13, at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

