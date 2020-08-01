Given the circumstances, this promises to be a weird remainder of the NHL season.
But if the Edmonton Oilers lose their qualifying round matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks, well that’ll be nuts.
The fifth-seeded Oilers will begin their best-of-five qualifying round series with the 12th-seeded Blackhawks on Saturday in the Western Conference’s Edmonton hub. The Blackhawks were obvious sellers at the NHL trade deadline but snuck into the return-to-play format as the final team in from the West.
Here’s how to watch Blackhawks vs. Oilers:
When: Saturday, August 1 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports
2020 NHL Playoffs: Western Conference Qualifying Round Primer For All Matchups
Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images