Given the circumstances, this promises to be a weird remainder of the NHL season.

But if the Edmonton Oilers lose their qualifying round matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks, well that’ll be nuts.

The fifth-seeded Oilers will begin their best-of-five qualifying round series with the 12th-seeded Blackhawks on Saturday in the Western Conference’s Edmonton hub. The Blackhawks were obvious sellers at the NHL trade deadline but snuck into the return-to-play format as the final team in from the West.

Here’s how to watch Blackhawks vs. Oilers:

When: Saturday, August 1 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images