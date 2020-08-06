The Blackhawks and Oilers find themselves deadlocked through two games of their qualifying-round series.
Edmonton and Chicago will meet Wednesday night at Rogers Place for Game 3 of their best-of-five set. The Oilers exploded for six goals in Game 2 win to knot the series at a game apiece.
The Blackhawks will be considered the home team and will have the last change, but Chicago still will have to figure out Connor McDavid, who has four goals and two assists through the series’ first two games.
Here’s how to watch Blackhawks-Oilers:
When: Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV–Free Trial | NBC Sports
More NHL: Why Jack Studnicka Will Be Healthy Scratch For Bruins-Lightning, And Possibly Beyond
Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images