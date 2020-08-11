Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Surely the Tampa Bay Lightning won’t be embarrassed by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the playoffs again, right?

We’ll see.

The Blue Jackets and Lightning are set to face each other in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Game 1 taking place Tuesday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Here’s how to watch Blue Jackets vs. Lightning online:

When: Tuesday, August 11, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images