The series opener between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets was thrilling, if a little long.
The Bolts head into Game 2 of the first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with a 1-0 lead following a wild five-overtime victory against Columbus in Game 1.
Here’s to more chaos ensuing at Scotiabank Arena, albeit in a little less time.
Here’s how to watch Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game 2 online:
When: Thursday, August 13, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images