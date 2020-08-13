Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The series opener between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets was thrilling, if a little long.

The Bolts head into Game 2 of the first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with a 1-0 lead following a wild five-overtime victory against Columbus in Game 1.

Here’s to more chaos ensuing at Scotiabank Arena, albeit in a little less time.

Here’s how to watch Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game 2 online:

When: Thursday, August 13, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images