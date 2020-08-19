Blue Jackets Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

Can the Blue Jackets force a Game 6, or will they be booted from the bubble?

The tables have turned from last season, and now it’s the Columbus Blue Jackets with their back against the wall.

John Tortorella’s team trails the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Game 5 is set for Wednesday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Blue Jackets, though not loaded with star power, have been a tough customer all season. They’ll need to dazzle though if they want to rattle off three straight wins against a tough Lightning team.

Here’s how to watch Blue Jackets-Lightning Game 5:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 19 at noon ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network

