Blue Jackets Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

The tables have turned from last season, and now it’s the Columbus Blue Jackets with their back against the wall.

John Tortorella’s team trails the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Game 5 is set for Wednesday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Blue Jackets, though not loaded with star power, have been a tough customer all season. They’ll need to dazzle though if they want to rattle off three straight wins against a tough Lightning team.

Here’s how to watch Blue Jackets-Lightning Game 5:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 19 at noon ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network