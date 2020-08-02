Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both the Blue Jackets and the Maple Leafs entered the NHL’s pause with 81 points apiece, but only one will move beyond the NHL’s qualifying round.

Columbus and Toronto kick off the best-of-five series Sunday night on the Leafs’ home turf at Scotiabank Arena, where Eastern Conference teams will play out the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The No. 9 Jackets and No. 8 Leafs haven’t met since October 2019, splitting their two-game season series in the process.

Which team will earn an early edge tonight, though? Tune in to find out!

Here’s how to watch Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs:

When: Sunday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream: NHL.com

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images