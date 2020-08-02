The NHL’s full slate of action Sunday includes the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues taking on the Colorado Avalanche.
The Blues and Avalanche, currently separated by two points in the Central Division standings, split their regular-season series prior to the league’s pause. Almost five months later, they’ll face off in each of their first game of the round-robin games, which will determine the top four seeds in the Western Conference Playoffs.
Here’s how to watch the Blues vs. Avalanche game online:
When: Sunday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
