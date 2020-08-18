The Canucks have the chance to push the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues to the brink of elimination Monday night.
Vancouver and St. Louis square off in Game 4 at Rogers Centre as the Blues look to win two straight after losing their first two to the Canucks in overtime.
Here’s how to watch Blues-Canucks Game 4 online:
When: Monday, Aug. 17, at 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports
Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images