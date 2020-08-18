Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Canucks have the chance to push the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues to the brink of elimination Monday night.

Vancouver and St. Louis square off in Game 4 at Rogers Centre as the Blues look to win two straight after losing their first two to the Canucks in overtime.

Here’s how to watch Blues-Canucks Game 4 online:

When: Monday, Aug. 17, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images