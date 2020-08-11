It certainly is up for debate, to say the least, but the most die-hard of Celtics fans will appreciate this.

In The Athletic’s weekly NBA Power Rankings feature by Zach Harper, Boston jumped from No. 7 to No. 2 in the entire bubble after going 3-1 on the week entering final seeding game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

First on The Athletic’s list are the Toronto Raptors, who fell to the Celtics on Friday night. The Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks round out the top five–and yes, in that order. For further reference, the Western Conference’s No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers and No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers are ranked seventh and ninth, respectively.

Here is their reasoning for having the East’s third-place team so high in the power rankings:

They really are in a good spot. It seems like Kemba Walker is progressing, and the Boston Celtics can throw four monster perimeter scorers at any team they face. The loss to Miami this week was tough, but they rallied by demolishing Toronto. That felt like a statement game, even if it’s a mostly meaningless seeding game in the bubble. Boston still needs to find ways to minimize its lack of size and rim protection in the playoffs, but Brad Stevens has this team playing pretty well at the right time.

If you’ve been watching this team game to game, you wonder if the Celtics’ uncharacteristically poor bubble defense will keep improving as the stage gets bigger, like we saw against the Raptors. It feels like it will, or at least that they’ll play well enough in the postseason to give their high-producing offensive quartet a cushion.

But still, take this ranking with a grain of salt. The list’s No. 4 team may not even make the playoffs, despite how hot the Suns and Devin Booker have been.

To be fair, The Athletic seems self-aware that some of these decisions are knee-jerk reactions based on the week. They defend the making of these rankings as so:

It’s Power Rankings. The whole thing is subjective. I really do put thought and homework into these rankings each week, but also I could just decide the team that bench presses the most will have the most power…

It’s up to my discretion how the rankings shake out each week. For some teams, they’ll be hit in the short-term. Others will be given the benefit for the long-term.

If I have a team ahead of another team, there’s no reason to ask why they’re ranked above the team you like. The answer is pretty simple: I think that team is set up better for success.

All things considered, the Celtics certainly are looking pretty good, and they also made a jump up in ESPN’s rankings. There shouldn’t be a team in the NBA who wants to go through Boston in its playoff picture.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images