Brad Marchand had himself a game Saturday.

The Bruins winger had a goal and an assist in Boston’s 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 at Scotiabank Arena. Marchand also amassed six shots on goal.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images