Brad Marchand is scoring at an incredible rate.

The Boston Bruins left-winger has recorded at least one goal in each of the Bruins’ first three games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and four overall. Marchand has lit the lamp seven times for Boston already throughout the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in addition to five assists.

