As the Bruins’ captain, Zdeno Chara is always looking for ways to help his teammates improve.

Even Boston’s superstars.

The latest episode of NESN’s “Behind the B” including a scene where Chara offers Brad Marchand a shooting tip. During a practice at Warrior Ice Arena prior to the NHL’s restart, Marchand was dissatisfied with his quick wrister on a rush. Chara proceeded to recommend his longtime teammate instead go with a slap shot, which prompted a textbook Marchand response.

“Think about it, ’cause I think you could have a good slap shot,” Chara said.

“I think so, yeah,” Marchand replied. “I work out.”

You can watch it all unfold in the video below.

Chara, Marchand and the B’s were supposed to play their first Stanley Cup Playoff game inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble Tuesday night. But as a result of the insane, five-overtime thriller between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes was rescheduled to the following morning.

Puck drop for the B’s-Canes series opener, which can be watched on NESN, now is set for 11 a.m ET. Wednesday. NESN will begin its pregame coverage at 10 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images