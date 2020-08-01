Thursday’s scare with Brad Marchand was just that, a scare. There’s nothing to worry about, it seems.

The Boston Bruins’ star winger didn’t finish out the final 11:40 of his team’s exhibition game after sustaining what appeared to be a lower-body injury. But after an off day Friday he took part in practice Saturday, the eve of Boston’s first round-robin game, which will be Sunday at 3 p.m. ET against the Philadelphia Flyers.

And it appears he’s good to go for the game.

“I would say the reason he left the other day won’t preclude him from playing tomorrow,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Saturday’s practice over Zoom. “He looked fine, you never know with those 3 o’clock games how it will shake out. I’m sure he will be ready to go. His minutes will be determined probably more about how he’s playing. Obviously if there’s a lingering issue with an injury than we keep an eye on it, but I think he’s going to be 100 percent ready to go and play whatever is asked of him.”

With Marchand clear, Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase are the only confirmed absences for the game against the Flyers. Tuukka Rask’s status for the Philly game is unclear after he missed Saturday’s practice.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images