The Bruins’ first game of the round-robin tournament didn’t go as planned, but that doesn’t have Brad Marchand worried one bit.

Boston dropped Game 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. It now will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

The B’s top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Marchand dominated throughout the regular season, but that wasn’t the case Sunday. The trio combined for eight shots on net with no goals or assists. And for Marchand, it’s just a matter of simplifying their play.

“We’re gonna have to get in deep a little bit more and work teams down low and try to make our plays in deep,” he said Monday during a Zoom press conference. “We tend to wanna be more of a rush line and create opportunities on the rush but … we’re just gonna have to simplify a little bit. We’re gonna get our looks. … But the ones that will work, we’re trying to force, make things out of nothing, we might just have to be a little bit smarter in those situations, put it in deep. We’re not concerned about the way the last couple of games have gone. We’ve been off for six months. It’s gonna take a couple games to get back into it. But when we do, they’re gonna come in bunches.”

If and when that top line finds their groove, it’ll spell bad news for opponents.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images